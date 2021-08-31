Himachal Pradesh vaccinates 100% of adult population

BJP on Tuesday cited Himachal Pradesh as a model State where 100 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. BJP is in power in the hill State.

Till Tuesday evening, the number of adults having received first dose of the vaccine was 54.72 lakh in the State, an “accomplishment” which the BJP President JP Nadda attributed to the successful vaccination programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Himachal Pradesh has become the first State in the country where everyone above 18 years has been administered with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This is an accomplishment for which the people and the government of the State are to be thoroughly congratulated,” said JP Nadda in a statement.

‘Dream and determination’

He said this is a realisation of the “dream and determination” of the Prime Minister. “In less than 200 days, India has vaccinated over 64 crore people. It is a world record. This is a realisation of the PM’s dream to provide free vaccination to the people of India,” said Nadda.