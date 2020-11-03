Home Secretary reviews raising Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
As Delhi witnesses a third surge in Covid-19 cases, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday convened a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the capital, an official statement said.
While making a presentation to the meeting, which also attended by NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the Delhi government officials said the recent spike in cases was due to the festival season, which saw greater movement of people and laxity in in adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
Also present at the meeting were Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner.
Even though the capital had seen substantial reduction in fresh Covid-19 infections till very recently, for nearly it has been reporting a spurt in new infections. In the last 24 hours, for instance, Delhi reported 5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases to 34,173.
The Delhi government officials said hospital bed situation in the capital is comfortable with 57 per cent of the 15,789 dedicated beds being vacant.
The meeting discussed the strategy to contain the Covid-19 spread, especially keeping in view the festival season and decreasing temperatures accompanied by rising pollution. It was decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, such as targeted RT-PCR testing in sensitive and critical zones such as restaurants, market places, barber shops, to gear up the availability of medical resources including beds, ICUs, and ventilators as a pre-emptive measure, to ensure high degree of contact tracing and monitoring of quarantined contacts to suppress and break the chain of transmission.
It was also decided to enhance enforcement selectively, accompanied by greater awareness creation through targeted IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns; and ensuring that all cases under home isolation were monitored and shifted to hospitals well in time, before any deterioration in their medical condition. It was also emphasised that the Metro travel should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been issued.
Concluding the meeting, the Home Secretary stressed that the strategies for containment of spread of Covid-19 in Delhi should be strictly enforced and implemented. He pointed out the need for reaching out to the residents of Delhi to sensitise them about safe Covid behaviour through resident welfare associations, mohalla and market committees, public announcement systems, and message on police vehicles.
Bhalla said he would review the situation again next week along with other districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...