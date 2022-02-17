Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS focuses on green initiative

The Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) has planted around 5,000 saplings along the BRTS corridor between the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

Speaking after receiving a tractor along with a water tanker, donated by the Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) to BRTS in Dharwad on Thursday, the Managing Director of Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS Company Ltd, Gurudatta Hegde said ‘Green BRTS’ is an initiative of the company.

The company cleared 4,000 trees on the Hubballi-Dharwad highway for road widening and development. However, the Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS Company Ltd has planted over 28,000 plants on various government lands, schools and parks in the twin cities to compensate for the trees that have been cut for the project. He said approximately 5,000 saplings have been planted along the HDBRTS corridor between the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

Stating that the company is facing a problem in watering the plants, he said KVG Bank has donated a tractor with a 4,000-litre tanker as a solution to that. This help is ideal and timely, he said.

P Gopi Krishana, Chairman of KVGB, said no organisation can make sustainable development without the patronage of society.

The bank is grateful to society for the support and encouragement it has received for its growth and development over the years. In this regard, the bank works with government departments, local bodies, and the local people to make the surroundings better.