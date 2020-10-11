National

Hyderabad management body launches industry readiness programme

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 11, 2020 Published on October 11, 2020

The Hyderabad Management Association has inaugurated its industry readiness programme with support from entrepreneurs and corporate houses.

This 42-hour, 60-day programme will prepare participants for the corporate world, entrepreneurship and bridge the gap between academics and the work environment.

The first programme commenced on October 10. About 4-5 programmes are expected to be conducted immediately after this one. The programme is divided into three modules – Basis Soft Skills, Employment Readiness Skills and Industry Readiness Skills – and draws support from resource persons from premier B-schools and business leaders from MNCs, apart from start-up founders and established trainers.

This first programme is sponsored by Bambino Agro Industries, with SeedWorks International backing four sessions, according to statement from the association.

Sanjay Kapoor, Honorary President, HMA, urged corporates and entrepreneurs to help these and other work-ready management students by giving them a chance to work as interns in their organisations.

