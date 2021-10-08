IAF’s prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to its combat readiness: IAF Chief

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary said on Friday.
In an address to the air warriors on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also said that the IAF must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate its territory.
“As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of air power. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time,” he said at the event held at the Hindon airbase on the outskirts of Delhi.
Also read: JRD’s first proposal at work: a postal air service
“We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory. I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear direction, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster,” he said. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said the year gone by was “quite challenging yet extremely rewarding”.
“The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks was also a major achievement in support of the national efforts,” he said.
The Chief of Air Staff said the security environment in the region and beyond has been “impacted by a complex interplay of geopolitical forces”. “Moreover, the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted,” he said.
Also read: Over 800 Indian peacekeepers deployed with UNMISS honoured with prestigious UN medal
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said the ongoing capability enhancement in the Indian Air Force is aimed at providing the optimum means for employing air power and achieving desired results “swiftly and decisively”.
“I will continue to rely on your skills, courage, determination and hard work in the years ahead. Remember that it is our sacred duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity at any cost and you are to do what it takes to ensure that we do not let the nation down,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...