Officers belonging to All India Services (AIS)—Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS)—are now required to give an undertaking regarding their conduct while on study leaves abroad.

Violation of this provision could impact their empanelment in the Union Government, and lead to recall from Study Leave. Additionally, the officers will be asked to deposit the salary given during the leave along with nominal interest.

”Instances have come to notice of certain All India Service officers not conducting themselves fully in consonance with the spirit of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 while on study leave,” Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in communication to all the Chief Secretaries of State governments..

Accordingly, it has added one paragraph to form of ‘Bond to be executed by the member of the Service proceeding on study leave.’ According to the paragraph, the officers need to understand that AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 continue to be applicable to them in letter and spirit.

“I undertake that I will also strictly comply with the guidelines on conduct during Study Leave as annexed to this Bond. I am fully aware that in case I am found in violation of the conduct rules or the guidelines on conduct during Study Leave as prescribed, I shall be liable for disciplinary action to be initiated against me,” the paragraph reads.

Further, the officer will need to give an undertaking stating that in case of violation of the conduct rules or the said guidelines, further consequential action may also lie against her/him, including “such violation being taken into account during the process of empanelment in Central Government, being re-called from Study Leave and/or debarment from future Study Leave and optional training programs.”

The form has listed guidelines on conduct. These include displaying exemplary conduct and to strictly abide by the provisions of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 in letter and spirit during the period of the Study Leave; she/he is expected to display a level of maturity and sensitivity befitting a senior officer of the government; she/he is expected to exercise discretion in her/his interactions with foreign nationals and/or mission and in her/his interactions on social media; no overstay; and submission of reports post return.

A senior bureaucrat told businessline that there have been instances where officers took some job to make extra money while on study leave.

“An officer is representing Indian government while she/he is abroad and expected to follow certain conduct,” the officer said while recalling one particular instance where Indian Ambassador had to write to the government about the conduct of an officer in a foreign country.

After serving for seven years (six years in case of North Eastern cadre), officers can avail study leaves for up to two years. While in abroad, officers get salary and can keep accommodation (a notch below eligibility) in India for family during the study leave period. Though violation of bond conditions could result in deposit of salary with nominal interest, State governments have discretion to waive this condition.

