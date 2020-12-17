IFC extends $30-million support to Biological Evans

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has extended a senior loan of up to $30 million to Biological E. Limited to support the Hyderabad-based company’s expansion of its range of low-priced, generic vaccines for routine immunisation of children.

Furthermore, the financing package aims to support the production of new vaccines and boost the company’s capacity for manufacturing any future Covid-19 vaccine.

Biological E, an IFC client since 2017, primarily supplies its vaccines to developing countries through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It has immunised over 2 billion children around the world. The more than 500 million doses of pediatric vaccines BioE produces annually serve to immunise children in more than 130 countries every year.

Also read: India may need to spend $1.8 billion on Covid-19 vaccines in first phase: GAVI

IFC’s financing will help increase production of vaccines and, thus, competitiveness of the vaccine market geared toward the developing world, pushing other manufacturers to lower their prices when selling through international groups like Gavi and UNICEF to support country-led immunisations.

“We welcome IFC’s long-term financing at this crucial time, when we are gearing up to expand our vaccine-products portfolio for routine immunisation,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E. Limited. “We are also working toward the development and manufacturing of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership with IFC.’’

“Vaccines are one of the most critical and cost-effective means of improving health outcomes in emerging markets like India,” said Stephanie von Friedeburg, interim Managing Director and Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, of IFC. “At IFC, we are excited to make this timely investment in BioE, a research-driven company that is gearing up to expand its vaccines for the immunisation of children and address global health challenges, including the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis.”