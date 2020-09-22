IIT Madras develops AI processing models for 11 local languages

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has developed artificial intelligence models and datasets to process texts in 11 Indian regional languages. This was taken up jointly with AI4Bharat, a platform for building AI solutions for problems of relevance to India.

Researchers from IIT Madras and AI4Bharat released AI models and datasets for the following languages: Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi. The multilingual AI models and datasets will provide the essential building blocks to students, faculty, start-ups and industry to work on Indian language tools and push the frontiers of technology, says a press release from IIT Madras.