National

IIT Madras develops AI processing models for 11 local languages

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

In association with AI4Bharat, a platform for building AI solutions for India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has developed artificial intelligence models and datasets to process texts in 11 Indian regional languages. This was taken up jointly with AI4Bharat, a platform for building AI solutions for problems of relevance to India.

Researchers from IIT Madras and AI4Bharat released AI models and datasets for the following languages: Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi. The multilingual AI models and datasets will provide the essential building blocks to students, faculty, start-ups and industry to work on Indian language tools and push the frontiers of technology, says a press release from IIT Madras.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
language
artificial intelligence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.