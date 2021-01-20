IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre awards fellowships to three researchers for AI innovation, data science

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) has awarded the ‘RBCDSAI Distinguished Fellowship’ to three researchers from international institutions for their contributions to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Fellows will engage in long-term collaborations with the Centre, by inspiring, mentoring and initiating meaningful collaborations, said a press release from IIT.

The awardees are: Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Department of Biomedical Informatics, Ohio State University, US; Sriraam Natarajan, Director, Center for Machine Learning, The University of Texas, US and Krithi Ramamritham, who was at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and at IIT Bombay as a Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

RBCDSAI enhances fundamental and applied research in data sciences. It is the leading interdisciplinary Data Science and AI centre in India and one of the few centres in the world focussing on applications in various engineering disciplines. It has one of the largest groups in India looking at networked data across different disciplines and the top Deep Reinforcement Learning group, the release said.

As part of welcoming the distinguished fellows, RBCDSAI will hold a series of events interacting with them on topical issues in Data Science and AI. In the first of these events, a fireside chat with Srinivasan Parthasarathy on the topic ‘AI Ethics: Separating Perception from Truth’ has been scheduled on Thursday, the release said.