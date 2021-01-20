IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre awards fellowships to three researchers for AI innovation, data science

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) has awarded the ‘RBCDSAI Distinguished Fellowship’ to three researchers from international institutions for their contributions to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The Fellows will engage in long-term collaborations with the Centre, by inspiring, mentoring and initiating meaningful collaborations, said a press release from IIT.
The awardees are: Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Department of Biomedical Informatics, Ohio State University, US; Sriraam Natarajan, Director, Center for Machine Learning, The University of Texas, US and Krithi Ramamritham, who was at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and at IIT Bombay as a Chair Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
RBCDSAI enhances fundamental and applied research in data sciences. It is the leading interdisciplinary Data Science and AI centre in India and one of the few centres in the world focussing on applications in various engineering disciplines. It has one of the largest groups in India looking at networked data across different disciplines and the top Deep Reinforcement Learning group, the release said.
As part of welcoming the distinguished fellows, RBCDSAI will hold a series of events interacting with them on topical issues in Data Science and AI. In the first of these events, a fireside chat with Srinivasan Parthasarathy on the topic ‘AI Ethics: Separating Perception from Truth’ has been scheduled on Thursday, the release said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...