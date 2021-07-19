In 4 States and 1 UT, more women get vaccinated than men

India, which began the Covid vaccination drive on January 16, has administered more than 40 crore doses to its citizens.

A look at the vaccination details throws up some interesting facts. More women have taken Covid vaccines than men in four States and one Union Territory (UT) in the country.

Age group

A southern State has vaccinated more people in the age group of above 60 years when compared to those in the age group of 18-45 years. Some States in north-east and a few UTs are only administering Covishield to the public. According to data sourced from CoWIN dashboard, 53.4 per cent of men and 46.5 per cent of women had taken at least one dose of vaccine by Monday.

However, women in States such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry overtook men in getting vaccinated.

In fact, women were in the lead in getting vaccinated in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 1.87 crore vaccinations in Andhra Pradesh, 54.6 per cent of women and 45.3 per cent of men had already taken at least one dose of vaccine by Monday.

Kerala came next with 52 per cent of women and 48 per cent of men getting vaccinated.

A close contest

It was a close contest between women (50.14 per cent) and men (49.9 per cent) in Chhattisgarh.

However, the situation was entirely different in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where 70.22 per cent of men and 29.78 per cent of women had taken the vaccines. Of the total vaccinations in the country till Monday afternoon, 39.77 per cent people in the age group of 18-44 years had got at least one dose of vaccine, followed by 34.28 per cent in the age group of 45 to 60 years.

According to the data available, 25.97 per cent of senior citizens above 60 years had taken at least one dose of vaccine.

Interestingly, Kerala did not follow this trend. Of the 1.68 crore doses of vaccine administered in the State till Monday, 41.14 per cent of people were in the age group of above 60 years and 34.95 per cent in the age group of 45-60 years.

Only 23.93 per cent of these doses were administered to the youths in the age group of 18-44 years.

Of the 9.17 lakh doses administered in Pathanamthitta district till Monday, nearly half (49.03 per cent) was given to those above 60 years.

Covishield or Covaxin?

Neither Covaxin nor Sputnik V was administered in the north-eastern States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim, and the UTs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep. The people there got only Covishield vaccines.

A few doses of Sputnik V were administered in Nagaland till Monday. However, there was no data on the dashboard of Covaxin being administered in Nagaland.

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh has given more doses of Sputnik than that of Covaxin to its people.