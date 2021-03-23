India close to vaccinating 5 crore people against Covid-19

Around 32,53,000 people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in India on Monday. This took the cumulative total to 4,84,94,594, as the country inches towards five crore, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The database, as on March 23, 2021, 08:00 IST, revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 29,03,030 people, while 3,50,065 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 4,06,31,153 people, while the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 78,63,441 people.

Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive, having administered 39,24,766 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 38,83,490, and West Bengal at 34,06,689.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 8,65,048 vaccinations. This is followed by Rajasthan at 6,58,050 and Maharashtra at 6,30,070.

Maharashtra tops the cumulative vaccine chart, having administered a total of 45,54,836 vaccinations. Rajasthan comes second with 45,41,540, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 45,33,871.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in the country has surpassed the 1.16-crore mark, with around 1,60,000 deaths recorded so far. The number of people who have recovered from the infection is 1.11 crore.