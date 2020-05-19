India crosses 1-lakh mark in number of Covid-19 cases

India has crossed the 1-lakh mark in the number of Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said the country had seen up to 1,01,139 confirmed cases by Tuesday; while 39,174 of these patients, or 38.73 per cent, have recovered, 3,163 have died.

Maharashtra, which has the most cases, is also the State with the poorest recovery rate, at 24 per cent (of 35,058 cases). Kerala and Punjab, at 78 per cent, have recovery rates way over the national average. Maharashtra apart, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa and Manipur have also reported recovery rates below the national average.

Odisha, with 876 cases, has reported 25 per cent recovery, while Chandigarh, at 196 cases, saw 27.55 per cent recovery. Goa has seen a recent spurt. It has 38 cases now, with an 18 per cent recovery rate.

Among the others faring poorly in terms of recovery are Tamil Nadu (37 per cent of 11,760 cases), Bihar (35.51 per cent of 494), Assam (38 per cent of 107) and West Bengal (35.61 per cent of 2,825).

A Covid-19 patient usually tests negative within two weeks of testing positive, but 5 per cent of all positive cases may require oxygen support, while 1 per cent fight an onerous battle on a ventilator for over a month. Doing slightly better than the national average in terms of recovery are Gujarat (40.9 per cent of 11,745 cases) and Delhi (44.6 per cent of 10,054 cases). Madhya Pradesh, with 5,236 cases, has a recovery rate of 46.5 per cent.

Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, both with case loads of a little over 1,200, have recovery rates of 43 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively. In Himachal Pradesh, with just 80 reported cases, 49 per cent have recovered.

Among States with a recovery rate of 60-64 per cent are Andhra Pradesh (2,474 cases), Chhattisgarh (93), Haryana (928), Telangana (1,597) and Uttar Pradesh (4,605). Ranking a little lower, at 50-58 per cent recovery, are Rajasthan (5,507 cases), Uttarakhand (93), Tripura (167), Jharkhand (223) and Puducherry (18).

The higher the recovery rate, the lower the load on public health infrastructure — the State can then handle serious and moderately serious patients in a staggered manner in hospitals. Only two big States — Kerala (497 cases) and Punjab (1,980) — have achieved over 78 per cent recovery. In the North-East, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported only one case each, and both have recovered. Manipur has seen seven cases, of which two have recovered.

Among the Union Territories, Ladakh has seen 41 of 43 infected people cured, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has a 100 per cent recovery rate.