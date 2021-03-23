India extends ban on commercial international flights till end of April

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from the country till the end of April this year.
In effect, this means that India has not allowed scheduled commercial flights to operate to and from the country for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. India banned all international commercial flights on March 25, 2020.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the ban will not apply to all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it. “An international scheduled flight may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the DGCA said.
India has entered into travel bubble arrangements with over 18 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Bangladesh, Maldives and some countries in West Asia to facilitate travel for people. Flights being operated under the bubble arrangements will continue to be operated.
Transport bubbles or ‘Air Travel Arrangements’ are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights were suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, so airlines from both the countries that form a bubble enjoy similar benefits.
For travel between India and the US, certain categories of people, including American citizens, legal permanent residents, foreign nationals holding valid US visas or any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa, are allowed to board these flights. Stranded Indian nationals and all Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) with US passports are also allowed on flights from the US to India.
In addition, seamen of foreign nationalities and seamen holding Indian passports are allowed to board these flights subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...