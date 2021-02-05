‘India growing as global defence manufacturer’

Aero India 2021 has been a living proof of India’s ever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors at the global level, said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delivering the valedictory addresses of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021, on Friday, the President said “The event has exhibited that the global confidence in India’s capabilities is growing steadily. I am confident that the event will contribute significantly towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defence sector as well as establishing it as a manufacturer for the world.”

Opening defence sector

The reforms initiated in the last six years have offered unprecedented opportunities to investors and private companies in the defence and aerospace sectors.

“We have taken a number of policy initiatives aimed at placing India among the top nations in the defence sector with twin objectives of self-reliance and export promotion,” he said.

On the pandemic, he said, “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I am happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully. It has been held without compromising its spirit while following the Covid-appropriate norms.”

Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. High-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated in the event. In addition to defence, India has also shown other capabilities especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. “Under Operation SAGAR 1, we reached out to our neighbours and assisted them with medical teams, medicines as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies,” President said.

Vaccine supplies

“In keeping with India’s stated commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the entire humanity fight the Covid-19 pandemic, supplies to our friendly foreign nations have already begun,” he added.

Praising the Indian Air Force, President said “I praise the courage and bravery of the Indian Air Force pilots for displaying exemplary professionalism in protecting India’s skies and strengthening the country’s defence.”