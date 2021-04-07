India has third highest number of billionaires in the world: Forbes

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Notwithstanding the overall decline in economic growth, India has the third highest number of billionaires, ahead of Germany and Russia, according to Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest.
India now has 140 billionaires behind US (724) and China (456)
Nineteen Indian newcomers joined the list, while another 19 returned to the list after falling off in the past.
Among the new faces is octogenarian Prathap Reddy, founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Arvind Lal, who founded and runs diagnostics chain, Dr Lal PathLabs, which received government approval to conduct Covid-19 tests, also makes his debut.
Mukesh Ambani, who has successfully diversified his oil and gas empire into fast-rising sectors such as telecom and retail, reclaimed his spot as Asia’s richest person with a net worth of $84.5 billion.
Gautam Adani got a staggering $42 billion richer as shares of his companies, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy, rocketed.
With his fortune up five-fold since 2020, Adani is now the second-richest Indian, a spot previously occupied by retailing king, Radhakishan Damani.
Two of the 10 richest Indians get their wealth from healthcare, a sector that’s enjoying a boost around the world.
Vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India, run by his 40-year-old son Adar, joined the Covid-19 vaccines race early by forging multiple partnerships and investing $800 million in building a new factory.
Pharma magnate Dilip Shanghvi climbed back into the top 10, propelled by a jump in the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...