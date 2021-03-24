India inoculates over 5 crore people against Covid-19

Around 23,46,692 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in India on Monday, surpassing the five-crore tally. This cumulative total now stands at 5,08,41,286, as on March 24, 2021, 08:00 IST, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Increase gap to 8 weeks to make Covishield doses more effective: Centre to States

The database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 21,00,799 people while 2,45,893 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 4,27,31,952 people while the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 81,09,334 people.

Covid-19: India crosses 44 million mark, over 25 lakh people inoculated

Infection tally

Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive as it has administered it to 40,93,349 people. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 40,90,566, and Uttar Pradesh at 37,79,843.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 8,73,862 vaccinations. This is followed by Rajasthan at 6,62,418 and Maharashtra at 6,50,488.

Rajasthan tops the cumulative vaccine chart as has administered a total of 47,52,984 vaccinations. Maharashtra comes second with 47,43,837, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 46,53,705.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in the country stands at 11,733,594, with around 1,60,000 deaths recorded so far while 11,203,016 people have already recovered from the virus.