India keen to pursue HADR missions in Indian Ocean Region

HAL bagging ₹48,000 crore orders to locally manufacture 83 light combat aircraft (LCA) – Tejas with the support of over 500 indigenous design and production agencies is expected to strengthen the existing Indian aerospace ecosystem.

Speaking at the session of Chiefs of the Air Staff Conclave at AeroIndia2021 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Local manufacturing of light combat aircraft involving both the design and production by sourcing technology and components is expected to strengthen the existing Indian aerospace ecosystem and provide it with the necessary impetus.”

Talking about new policies, Singh said, “We have created an ideal environment for defence manufacturing and there could not be a better time for foreign industries to partner with us to drive the ‘Make in India’ vision.”

A strong aerospace manufacturing base is essential for India to achieve self-reliance as well as support the needs of a rapidly expanding aviation sector within the country and in the neighbourhood.

Singh said, “The capabilities of this aircraft have been showcased to global military experts during the Bahrain & Langkawi air shows and the superior performance of this aircraft has impressed aviation experts around the world.”

Referring to conflicts around the world, Singh said, “We live in a challenging geo-political landscape where countries not only have to face the threat of military aggression but natural calamities which include pandemics like Covid-19 which has wreaked havoc in the last one year.”

“Recent conflicts have shown the potency of these emerging technologies and we are heavily focussed on building these capabilities. We are keen to cooperate with our defence partners in these niche technologies with a focus on knowledge sharing and co-production,” he added.

India’s unique disposition in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) complemented by a potent airlift capability of IAF enables us to contribute significantly in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

Singh said, “India has been regularly conducting exercises to deepen the HADR co-operation and co-ordination among our neighbours with a focus on sharing expertise and assisting building capabilities.”