India reports 4 new cases of Omicron in Rajasthan, total tally rises to 42

Four new cases of Omicron have been reported in Rajasthan, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jaipur, Narottam Sharma. With these new cases, the total tally of the State rose to 13 so far. It is to be noted that the nine people who were infected earlier with the new variant of concern have been discharged after they tested negative.

“All the four new cases who tested positive are the residents of Jaipur with no travel history. They all are the close contacts of a family of five people who were found to be Omicron positive earlier,” Sharma told BusinessLine.

Besides this, India’s total Omicron cases rose to 42 with the above new cases in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, India reported 7,350 Covid cases on Monday with 202 deaths, as per the Health Ministry. The cases have been under the 10,000-mark for more than two weeks.

Also, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.70 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 28 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.65 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 69 days and below 3 per cent for 104 consecutive days.

In addition, India conducted 11.89 lakh tests during the previous day aggregating to 65.58 crore tests done so far. Further, India administered 89.56 lakh vaccine doses during the previous day and with this, the total vaccinations administered so far stood at 132.93 crore, as per the data.