India reports 4,362 cases on Monday with less than 100 deaths

India reported 4,362 Covid cases on Monday with less than 100 deaths in a single day at 66, as per the Health Ministry data. According to experts, immunity gained through vaccination and natural infection has led to sharp decline in the number of Covid infections and deaths. This is the eighth straight day when the cases have been less than 10,000 in a single day. Kerala registered the lowest number of cases on Monday in the last eighteen months at 1,223 with the positivity rate of 5.17 per cent. Also, the daily Covid fatalities in the southern State were only four. In addition, in Maharashtra, the daily infections stood at 225 with zero deaths.

Receding cases

According to Samiran Panda, Additional Director General at the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), Covid 19 is receding in many States of the country. “Covid cases are declining at a fast pace in many States as a result there are lower deaths. This is a good sign. However those who are elderly and have comorbidities need to take caution. They should adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour,” Panda told BusinessLine.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, Managing Director at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi, said vaccination has played a pivotal role in providing protection against Covid 19. He further added that the fact that Omicron causes mild symptoms also led to less hospitalisations and deaths in the country.

India administered 20.42 lakh vaccine doses on Monday till 8:30 in the evening, aggregating to 179 crore inoculations done so far. Also, the country conducted 6.12 lakh tests during the previous day. The weekly positivity rate in the country stood at 0.73 per cent with daily positivity at 0.71 per cent.