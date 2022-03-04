India reports 6,396 Covid cases with 201 deaths

India reported 6,396 fresh Covid cases on Friday with 201 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been less than 10,000 for the past four days.

On Friday, Kerala registered 2,190 coronavirus cases with three confirmed deaths in a day. As per the Health Ministry, Kerala is the only State which has more than 10,000 active cases. Maharashtra daily infections were at 525 with nine Covid deaths registered on Friday evening. Furthermore, India’s cumulative death toll since the pandemic began is more than 5.14 lakh.

According to the Health Ministry, about 92 per cent of the Covid deaths which occurred in 2022 were in the unvaccinated lot. India has been consistently reporting a sharp decline in Covid cases as against various countries including South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and New Zealand which are still reporting steep rise in Covid infections. The low corona-phase in the country is due to the protection provided by vaccination, the Health Ministry said during a weekly press briefing.

Weekly positivity rate

In a week ending March 02, the weekly positivity rate was more than 10 per cent in 29 districts as compared with 141 districts in the week ending February 09. The daily positivity rate was at 0.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.90 per cent. India’s active caseload stood at 69,897 constituting 0.16 per cent of the total positive infections. Meanwhile, more than 9.23 lakh Covid tests were conducted during the previous day aggregating to 77.09 crore tests done so far.

In addition, the country administered 22.96 lakh vaccine shots in the last 24 hours till 7:30 pm with a total of 178.44 crore shots given so far, as per the data. Also, the Centre informed that more than 15.49 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.