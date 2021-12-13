India reports 7 new Omicron cases in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat

Seven new cases of Omicron were reported in Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (2) and Gujarat (1) on Monday, taking India’s total tally to 45 so far.

While in Maharashtra the cumulative infections rose to 20, the highest in the country, Rajasthan is only second at 13.

According to a press release of the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, the two cases – from Latur and Pune – are fully vaccinated. Both patients, a 39-year old female in Pune and 33-year old male in Latur, are asymptomatic with a travel history to Dubai.

According to the release, three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and all have been found to be negative. “All four new cases who tested positive are the residents of Jaipur with no travel history. They all are the close contacts of a family of five people who was found to be Omicron positive earlier,” Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer in Jaipur, Maharashtra, told BusinessLine.

No death reported

In India, there has not been a single death in the country so far due to Omicron. Globally, according to the UN health agency, Omicron has been found in 63 countries as of December 9. Meanwhile, India reported 7,350 Covid cases on Monday with 202 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. The cases have been under the 10,000-mark for more than two weeks.

Also, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.70 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 28 days.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.65 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 69 days and below 3 per cent for 104 consecutive days.

In addition, India conducted 11.89 lakh tests on Sunday, aggregating to 65.58 crore tests done so far. Further India administered 64.19 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday and, with this, the total vaccinations administered so far stand at 133 crore.