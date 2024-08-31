The Indian Medical Association has called for a deterrent Central Act, saying its absence has resulted in half-hearted investigations and action.

Making its submission to the Supreme Court-constituted National Task Force (NTF), the IMA said, “Health care facilities vary in nature both infrastructure wise and human resources wise. The only preventive strategy that could be applied across the board and across all the states is deterrent central law in statute. Absence of such law has resulted in half-hearted actions by the police and less that optimum investigations and prosecution of the incidence.”

The apex court had set up the NTF to make recommendations on improving the safety and working conditions in hospitals following the recent brutal attack and death of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

The IMA said, “deterrence is the best form of prevention. Unlike other measures a strong Central Law will prevent violence across all sectors especially the small and medium ones. It will serve as an enabling Act to the State legislations.”

The doctors’ association presented its suggestions to the NTF in three parts: the justification for a Central Act on violence against doctors and hospitals, the demand for declaring hospitals as safe zones, and the improvement of the working and living conditions of resident doctors.

On safe zones, the IMA said, the concept could be embedded in the proposed law. “Declaration as safe zone entitles the hospitals with security entitlements. These security entitlements however should be tempered with patient friendly nature and cultural sensitivity.” And finally, on improving the lot of resident doctors, it said, the IMA said, “Ever since the Resident System was created there have been administrative and judiciary pronouncements. Yet few things have changed on the ground.”

The IMA has 1800 local branches, 28 state branches and 3,85,000 members, it said. It also has a presence in all medical colleges through its Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) and Medical Students Network (IMA MSN), it added.