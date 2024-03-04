Red Sea attacks disrupting commercial maritime traffic will come up for discussion during the three-day long Navy Commanders Conference beginning from Tuesday which will be held in a hybrid format, with the first session taking place over an aircraft carrier on the western seaboard.

In the the inaugural session of the Commanders Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark at Sea to witness the ability of both the aircraft carriers of Indian Navy to conduct “twin carrier operations”.

“Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the Conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy,” said the Indian Navy in a statement.

Geo-political dynamics

The Navy said, the last six months have witnessed significant changes in geo-political landscape in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The strategic alignment of the nations has resulted in a spillover of the kinetic actions on land into the Maritime Domain. Along with the drone and missile attacks on mercantile shipping, a resurgence of piracy has also been witnessed.

The Indian Navy has increased its presence in the Arabian sea and responded to the emerging threats with strength and resolve demonstrating its capability as a First Responder and its commitment as a ‘Preferred Security Partner in the region’.

During the three-day event, the Defence Minister will address the Naval Commanders while the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with the Chiefs of the Indian Army General Manoj Pande and Indian Air Force Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, will also engage with the top brass during the conference to discuss the convergence of the three Services in light of the common national security environment, said the Indian Navy. They will explore avenues to enhance tri-service synergy and readiness in defence of the nation and India’s national interests, it added.

The Conference, an annual event of paramount importance, serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security.