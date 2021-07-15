Indian player tests positive in UK

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
One of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for Covid-19 during the 20-day break and will not be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday.
The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of Covid-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.
“Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
While the touring party in the UK is tight-lipped about the name of the player, it is understood that he has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases there.
Shah, in his letter, told the players to “avoid” crowded places as Covishield only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.
In fact, Shah’s letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded there.
The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.
