Indian Oil Corporation has stated that it will ensure uninterrupted fuel supply on Wednesday amid a one-day strike announced by some truck operators.

A few tank truck contractors based in Chennai have issued a one-day notice for July 10. As a major player in fuel business, IndianOil’s foremost priority remains the uninterrupted supply of fuel, said a statement.

The company has made alternative arrangements to ensure that its fuel supply chain remains robust and all its market in Chennai are well-stocked. Supplies through IndianOil dealer-owned tank trucks are operating as normal and comprehensive measures have been taken to maintain sufficient product levels across network of retail outlets. “Our team is working diligently to address the situation and ensure a seamless supply,” it said.

