National

India’s biggest drug market shut till June 4 due to Covid-19 scare

Maitri Porecha New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

After at least 14 Covid-19 positive cases have been discovered in India’s largest wholesale drug market, Delhi Drug Traders Association took a call to shut it down at least till June 4.

Those infected include thirteen traders and one staff personnel.

India has recorded 1,73,763 Covid-19 cases until May 30, of which close to 86,422 cases are active, while another 82,370 cases have recovered. Another 4971 persons have died, according to figures shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The national capital alone has recorded 17,386 cases of which 9,142 cases are active, while another 7,846 cases have recovered. 398 persons have died till date.

The wholesale-cum-retail market is situated in Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk area of North Delhi and has approximately 570 wholesale drug trader shops. Apart from the pharmaceutical market, it also houses the electronics market.

“Close to a fortnight back, two persons from the market were found positive for Covid-19, then four to five days ago, this surged to ten, and then two days back, there were four to five more cases,” said Ashish Grover, Secretary, DDTA.

“The AC Market in Central Bank Building has at least 4 to 5 positive cases. So the AC Market will remain closed from May 30 to June 4. The other parts of the market housed in buildings like Omkar Bhawan, Milaap Bhawan and rest of drug market in Bhagirath Palace will be closed from June 1 onwards,” he said.

Because medicines are considered essential items, shops did not follow an odd-even system to open up. Customers were flooding the shops at times leading to crowding. Grover said that DDTA was requesting the local authorities in Sub-District Magistrate’s office to ensure that timely sanitisation of the market takes place. “Customers that frequent the market do not practise appropriate social distancing norms, which has now eventually led to sudden eruption of cases. We have shut the market down in light of safety of our traders, their families and staff,” said Grover.

The market mainly caters to business across India and also exports substantial quantities of drugs. Grover said that during the two months of the lockdown, the business was down. “Because of unavailability of transport there was hardly any business. Most traders were not opening up shops, but some were. Now we have ordered a shut down because of a spurt in cases,” he explained.

Published on May 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
medicine
New Delhi
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi government to launch app to provide information on availability of beds in hospitals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.