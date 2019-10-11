National

India-China informal summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai

PTI Chennai | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami apon his arrival in Chennai.   -  Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He arrived by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others.

The Prime Minister will later proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, which will host the two high-profile leaders during their second informal summit.

The Chinese city of Wuhan had hosted the first informal summit between Modi and Xi last year.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during their two-day meet concluding on Saturday.

