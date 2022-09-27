Indo-Japan relations will deepen further under Kishida’s leadership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that under the leadership of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida India-Japan relations will deepen further.

Modi, who is in Tokyo to attendformer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, said that under Abe, bilateral ties had reached new heights and also got expanded in many areas. “And our friendship, the friendship of India and Japan, also played a major role in creating a global impact. And for all this, today, the people of India remember Abe San very much, remember Japan very much. India is always missing him in a way,” he said.

“But I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further, and scale to greater heights,” the PM added. “And I firmly believe that we will be able to play an appropriate role in finding solutions to the problems of the world.”

Abe passed away on July 8 this year after he was shot at a political campaign event while giving a speech on a street in the city of Nara.