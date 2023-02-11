About 100 women self-help groups in Maharashtra will be supported in generating income sources through a partnership between Ujaas, an Aditya Birla Education Trust initiative, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Through the initiative, SHGs in rural Maharashtra will be provided training to manufacture cloth pads at gram panchayats, schools, zilha parishads and community halls, and create awareness, accessibility, and availability of affordable period products for the rural population, a note said.

Ujaas will also empower women with financial literacy and undertake research studies on issues related to women’s health and hygiene. The SHGs will be trained to manufacture and market cloth sanitary napkins for online and ground sales, it added.

