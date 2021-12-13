Insurers settle claims of personnel killed in Coonoor helicopter crash

Insurers have rushed to settle claims of personnel killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor. New India Assurance settled a personal accident claim of ₹30 lakh of Brigadier LS Lidder within one hour of the claim intimation.

Brigadier Lidder had his salary account with Axis Bank, which in turn has a tie up with New India Assurance to provide group personal accident insurance cover for the account holders.

“Our office swung into action immediately on receipt of claim intimation from the bank at 2 PM on December 10. The personal accident claim of ₹30 lakh was paid within one hour,” said Atul Sahai, Chairman cum Managing Director, New India Assurance.

United India Insurance too settled claims of the personnel who died in the crash.