It will be a BJP-Sena govt in Maharashtra

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
The BJP and Shiv Sena are working out a middle path formula for the government formation in Maharashtra with the former and its allies holding 26 portfolios including Chief Minister position, while Shiv Sena is set to get Deputy Chief Minister’s seat along with 12 ministers for five years.
Currently, the Fadnavis government has 43 ministers, out of which 14 are from the Shiv Sena.
BJP sources said that after the talks reached a deadlock on Tuesday with the Sena insisting on 50:50 formula, whereby a Shiv Sena’s MLA will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for two and half years, the new formula based on the number of elected MLAs was suggested to Shiv Sena leadership.
On Thursday afternoon, Shiv Sena leaders will hold a closed-door consultation with their MLAs for further action.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told media persons on Wednesday that the Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and its allies) will certainly form the government. There was no question of any kind of alliance that the BJP will enter with the Congress or NCP, as it would amount to a breach of people’s trust.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also re-elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party. All the 105 elected BJP MLAs were present in full force at the Maharashtra Legislature.
After his re-election, Fadnavis said that the people had given their votes to Mahayuti so there should be no doubt in the government formation. The BJP emerging as the single largest party in 2019 election is a big victory for the party, as it has won more than 100 seats in two consecutive elections (2015 and 2019), he said.
Fadnavis said that in the last five years the government tried to fulfil the hopes and expectations of every section of the society. When a government is elected for the second time, the responsibility increases.
The new government will help the farmers who have suffered a lot due to untimely rains. In the next five years the government will also strive to save the water and send it to the drought-affected areas of the State, he said.
Shiv Sena’s MP and party’s chief strategist, Sanjay Raut told media persons that he welcomed the re-election of Fadnavis as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party.
When questioned by the media about the portfolio and seat-sharing formula, Raut’s reply was evasive. He said that it is important for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance due to the larger interest of Maharashtra. But the party will not compromise on its self-respect.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism