ITC Hotels receives Platinum certification for its infection risk management programme

ITC Hotels chain has received the Platinum level certification under DNV’s My Care Infection risk management programme.

This certification programme was developed by a team of expert infection risk and hospital management professionals. The maturity model of the programme (Level 1 to 5) covers all facets of hotel operations on six different dimensions – governance, strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement.

ITC Hotels, which has a large chain of hotels with the LEED Platinum Certified Properties, has been accorded the global certification for its i ‘WeAssure’ programme.

‘WeAssure’ business

The ‘WeAssure’ business assurance certification stands as a testimonial to the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels. ITC Hotels have also introduced various pathogen prevention measures by inducting world class technologies for infection mitigation, redefining service delivery processes.

Also read: Covid-19: Hospitality brands open up facilities to support overstretched healthcare industry

Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, in a statement said, “The ITC Hotels growth story is a story about sustainability. The health and safety of our associates and guests is of paramount importance. The DNV Platinum level certification for Responsible Luxury’s ‘WeAssure’ programme brings great sense of confidence and comfort in these difficult times”

Prakash Tikare, Country Head DNV, said, “The Management of ITC Hotels has made exceptional effort in ensuring health, hygiene and safety standards at every risk interface to eliminate the cause of infection and create safe environment for the guest.”

This certification programme has secured block-chain technology based digital QR code, which demonstrates approach taken by management towards customer safety. The QR Code can be digitally linked to the maturity and verification statement and data stored on block chain to ensure its integrity.