ITC Hotels receives Platinum certification for its infection risk management programme

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
ITC Hotels chain has received the Platinum level certification under DNV’s My Care Infection risk management programme.
This certification programme was developed by a team of expert infection risk and hospital management professionals. The maturity model of the programme (Level 1 to 5) covers all facets of hotel operations on six different dimensions – governance, strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement.
ITC Hotels, which has a large chain of hotels with the LEED Platinum Certified Properties, has been accorded the global certification for its i ‘WeAssure’ programme.
The ‘WeAssure’ business assurance certification stands as a testimonial to the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels. ITC Hotels have also introduced various pathogen prevention measures by inducting world class technologies for infection mitigation, redefining service delivery processes.
Also read: Covid-19: Hospitality brands open up facilities to support overstretched healthcare industry
Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, in a statement said, “The ITC Hotels growth story is a story about sustainability. The health and safety of our associates and guests is of paramount importance. The DNV Platinum level certification for Responsible Luxury’s ‘WeAssure’ programme brings great sense of confidence and comfort in these difficult times”
Prakash Tikare, Country Head DNV, said, “The Management of ITC Hotels has made exceptional effort in ensuring health, hygiene and safety standards at every risk interface to eliminate the cause of infection and create safe environment for the guest.”
This certification programme has secured block-chain technology based digital QR code, which demonstrates approach taken by management towards customer safety. The QR Code can be digitally linked to the maturity and verification statement and data stored on block chain to ensure its integrity.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...