It’s raining gold at Yadadri temple in Telangana

A reverse gold rush is underway at Yadadri in Bhongir district of Telangana. Devotees — especially businessmen and politicians — are racing to donate the yellow metal, which will be used for the gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

The target is to collect 125 kg of gold to renovate the temple, a pet project of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which started some six years ago and is almost complete now.

The State government has decided to take up the gold tapering of the sikhara of the sanctum sanatorium at an estimated cost of ₹65 crore, and the CM himself is leading the way by donating one kg of gold.

His gesture has sparked off an enthusiastic response from businessmen and politicians.

According to official sources, Parthasarathi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Labs, has announced a donation of five kgs of gold while Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd has chipped in with six kgs.

Many other firms, including KNR Constructions, have also committed contributions.

About a dozen MLAs, and MLCs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi have also pitched in.

“As of now donations worth 40 kgs of gold have already been pledged and more are in the pipeline,” said an official.

On the lines of Tirumala

The Yadadri temple renovation project aims to go beyond the holy precincts and develop the temple town on the lines of Tirumala to ensure social and economic development of the region.

Many real estate developers have been active in the district to develop commercial and residential projects.

The project has been a top priority for the State government which is evident in the mega budget allocation that has been made for the Yadadiri Gutta Temple Development Authority.

An outlay of ₹350 crore has been earmarked for it in the State budget 2021-22.

Over the last three years, the State expenditure on the project has been ₹618 crore.

The total cost of the project is pegged at ₹1,000 crore.