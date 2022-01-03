National

Jagan to meet PM today

Our Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 03, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (file photo)   -  The Hindu

Jagan scheduled to meet Narendra Modi in New Delhi at 4 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today in New Delhi.

He will leave for Delhi Monday morning from the Gannavaram Airport and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at 4 pm, a Government statement said.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Chief Minister would release the Rabi tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN funds to the farmers virtually from the Camp Office at Tadepalli.

Published on January 03, 2022

