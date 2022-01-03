Jagan to meet PM today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today in New Delhi.

He will leave for Delhi Monday morning from the Gannavaram Airport and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at 4 pm, a Government statement said.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Chief Minister would release the Rabi tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN funds to the farmers virtually from the Camp Office at Tadepalli.

