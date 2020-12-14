Jagan visits Polavaram, says water will be supplied for 2022 kharif

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial and physical survey of the Polavaram project construction site and took stock of the work in progress besides holding a review meeting on construction and rehabilitation works.

The Chief Minister walked on the spillway gallery and examined the ongoing works of the spillway. After the Irrigation Department officials and representatives of project contractor explained the progress of the works, and a review meeting, the Chief Minister said water will be released from Polavaram for Kharif 2022.

He said, “there is no change in the height of the dam. The rehabilitation works will be taken up on priority basis. Initially, the rehabilitation works with an estimated cost of Rs 3,330 crore will be started in flood prone areas when water storage is at 41.5 metre. Later, the storage capacity will be increased in a phased manner to 45.72 metre.”

The officials said the rehabilitation works would be completed by February-March 2021 and the project works by December 2021. Any minor pending works will be completed in two or three months and water can be released for Kharif 2022.

He instructed the officials to complete the works of spillway and spill channel by May 2021 as Godavari will be flooded again from June.

“At the same time take steps to fill the gaps in the cofferdam so that the works of main dam will be done swiftly,” he said and added that the hydroelectric project works should also be continued simultaneously.