Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently facing sexual allegation charges, was arrested in the early hours of Friday from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The 33 year old MP, who arrived from Munich, was immediately taken under custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sources in the SIT had told PTI that Prajwal Revanna has been taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office for interrogation.

While speaking to the PTI on Prajwal’s arrest, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Prajwal Revanna landed around 12.40 am to 12:50 am from Germany’s Munich, as there was an arrest warrant against him. The SIT accordingly arrested him and took him into custody. They will follow further legal procedures.”

Prajwal is the incumbent MP from JDS’ family borough, Hassan. He had sought re-election as Hassan went to the polls on April 26. During the campaign, multiple videos, allegedly sex tapes of Prajwal with several women, were being circulated among voters in Hassan. After these accusations, Prajwal ‘fled’ to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 27, although party sources claimed he was there on a prearranged visit.

Three weeks later, in a video statement, Prajwal Revanna said that he would appear before the SIT on May 31 and “completely cooperate with the investigation process”. He further added that “There was no SIT probe against me when I left. 2 to 3 days later, I saw that many senior leaders from the Congress were talking ill about me on open ground, politicising the issue, because of which I went into depression.”

(Reported by bl intern Nivasini Azagappan)