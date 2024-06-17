The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.
“There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am,” the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.
“The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station,” he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the tragic train accident. “Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated,” she said in a post on X.
