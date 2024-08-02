Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano, which is aimed at creating a congenial ecosystem for the growth of nanotechnology. He stressed the need for strong international collaboration and connections between academia, industry, and research to advance nanotechnology in key areas such as food and energy security, water purification, healthcare, and waste management.

‘Nanotechnology hub of India’

Siddaramaiah also encouraged entrepreneurs in the nanotechnology sector to set up their businesses in Karnataka, assuring them of comprehensive support from the State government. He highlighted Bengaluru’s reputation as a centre for technological innovations and expressed confidence that with the backing of leading research institutions, the city is expected to become the nanotechnology hub of India, securing a leading position in this emerging field.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the government’s intention to launch a ‘Bengaluru Quantum Summit’ aimed at fostering innovations, and exploring the potential of quantum technology. However, no specific timeline for the summit was provided.

At the event, Professor Arindam Ghosh was honoured with the Professor CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award.

(With inputs from PTI)

