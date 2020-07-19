Karnataka form officers teams to enforce hospital bed reservation in Bengaluru

After giving sufficient warning to private medical institutions and hospitals in Bengaluru, Karnataka government formed a team of IAS/IPS officers to make institutions adhere to reservation of hospital beds.

The Karnataka government’s order signed by the State’s chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar was issued on Sunday. The order said due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state it has directed private medical institutions to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for Covid-19 patients for rates as stipulated by the state government.

In all 31 private medical institutions are to come under the supervision of IAS/IPS officers in Bengaluru. Senior officers are to be assisted by one officer each from BWSSB and Bescom and one Arogya Mitra from Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST).

“This has been done as it has come to knowledge of the state government that certain private medical institutions are denying admission to such referred patients and self-reporting symptomatic patients who are under distress, on some pretext or the other,” the chief secretary’s order said.

It further said “This in been enforced in exercise of the powers conferred under the section 24(f) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the capacity of chairman, state executive committee (SEC), hereby directs persons in-charge of the private hospitals to make available resources of hospital beds for the purpose of admitting Covid-19 patients referred by BBMP authorised persons.”

The Senior officers are empowered to effectively implement admission of Covid-19 patients referred by the commissioner BBMP or any other officers empowered by Commissioner, BBMP are not denied the beds reserved under government quota.

All admission and discharges of Covid patients in the hospitals are done through the hospital bed management portal provided by the BBMP and SAST for both Covid-19 patients refereed under Government quota or beds and or the private beds administered by the private medical institutions.

Infection Prevention

In the wake of a rising number of health facility staff contracting Covid-19, the state government introduced an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Monitoring Tool designed to help facility staff to assess the IPC measures in place at their hospitals and make desired changes to their safety protocol.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare and Dr Omprakash Patil R Director, Health & Family Welfare addressed the participants and said it was vital that all DCHs and DCHCs follow safety protocols to ensure that facility staff are kept safe.

The two-hour training was attended by State Deputy Directors supervising DCHs and DCHCs, District Health Officers, District Surgeons, District Surveillance Officers, District Family Welfare Officers and District Consultants for quality Assurance (DCQA) from all districts. One physician, anaesthetist, Microbiologist (IPC Nodal Officer), Nursing Superintendent and District Hospital Quality Manager from each District Hospital was present. Surveillance Medical Officers of WHO-NPSP also joined the training.

The training included sessions conducted by staff from WHO India on IPC practices in hospital settings, rational use of PPE, environment disinfection and biomedical waste management and orientation on the IPC monitoring checklist.