The Karnataka government is planning to review the proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act which proposes extending the working hours in the IT sector from the current 10 hours per day to a 14-hour workday. The reconsideration comes in response to strong opposition from IT sector unions like KITU Karnataka State IT/ITes Employees Union (KITU), and Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES).

KITU had urged the working class of the State to resist the working hour amendment suggested by the government. Representing the employees in the IT sector, KITU’s Union General Secretary Comrade Suhas Adiga, President VJK, and Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga voiced their opposition citing concerns that the amendment threatens the work-life balance of employees.

In a release, the NITES representing IT employees across Karnataka and the nation, strongly opposed the proposed amendment and urged the Karnataka State Labour Ministry to reconsider these changes, which exceed reasonable limits. NITES also emphasised that they would be compelled to initiate a nationwide strike if the amendment is approved.

Adverse Impacts

“The amendment to the bill violates international regulations set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which recommends a 9-hour working day for an average person,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, told businessline. He further explained, “A 14-hour workday would adversely affect employees’ mental, physical, psychological, and emotional health. The amendment emphasizes productivity but overlooks significant factors such as commute time, which averages an hour for many individuals. While interventions are necessary, the government should consider the perspectives of both employees and employers. The current amendment is impractical and requires reconsideration.”

The amendment eliminates the overtime provision included in the existing bill and normalises a 14-hour work schedule.

Maryam, an employee at a BPO company, is considering leaving her job primarily because of her work hours after just two months. “I work a 10-hour shift, which often gets extended depending on workload. The job is demanding, and my health is deteriorating. I’ve lost weight. If this amendment is approved, many others like me may also quit.”

The amendment was presented in a meeting called by the Labour Department with various stakeholders from the industry.

