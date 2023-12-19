Following the detection of the Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant in Kerala, senior citizens in Karnataka have been advised to wear masks covering their noses and mouths.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday, announced that masks will be made mandatory for citizens above 60 years of age. Masks will also be compulsory for people with co-morbidities like cardiac ailments and breathing issues, as well as others susceptible to the virus.

The Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, on Tuesday, will discuss the impact of the new subvariant. Rao said that the Health Department will soon issue new guidelines related to Covid-19.

While there have been no declarations of movement restrictions and crowd monitoring, the Health Minister has instructed officials to increase testing among those with Covid-19 symptoms. He also spoke of surveillance in border districts.

The health department has also been alerted to increase testing. Preparations with hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, and other needed materials will be underway.

“There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting the day before yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi met yesterday. There was a discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken,” said Rao.

The Health Minister added that regions sharing a border with Kerala — Mangalore, Chamanajnagar, and Kodagu — must be alert. “Testing will be increased. Those who have respiratory issues will have to mandatorily undergo tests,” he said.

(With inputs from BL Intern Sanjana B)

