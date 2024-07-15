The first day of Karnataka’s monsoon assembly session started with a stormy atmosphere as the BJP alleged widespread corruption in various government bodies, including the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Welfare Board, Mysuru Urban Development Authority, and the Waqf Board.

They demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI for an impartial inquiry, but the state government refused.

The session began with opposition parties accusing the government of corruption, highlighting a series of scandals that emerged after the Congress government took over.

Opposition leader R. Asoka questioned the Congress government’s claims of being corruption-free, citing recent scams involving Congress leaders embezzling funds meant for the underprivileged and creating fictitious companies in Bengaluru and Telangana.

He also referenced media reports alleging B. Nagendra’s involvement in a kickback scheme and diverting funds for an election campaign in Bellary, Telangana.

The government was criticized for its treatment of whistleblower Chandrashekhar, whose family has allegedly been denied justice and entitled to monetary benefits. The opposition further demanded CBI intervention in the Valmiki scam investigation.

Responding to these allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaaiah dismissed them due to lack of evidence and cautioned the opposition against making misleading statements that could misinform the public.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended former minister B. Nagendra against corruption allegations in the Valmiki Corporation, stating that Nagendra had resigned voluntarily and expressed his desire to be reinstated once cleared of any wrongdoing.