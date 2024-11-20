Karnataka has signed 21 MoUs worth ₹46,375 crore, stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The investments are expected to create nearly 27,170 jobs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 78th Annual Technical Meet (ATM) of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to establishing Karnataka as a global leader in advanced manufacturing. Highlighting recent progress, he stated that the government aims to secure the third position nationally in terms of investments by the end of the 2023-24 financial year, with ₹54,427 crore in investments.

Additionally, the CM mentioned that Karnataka is projected to rise to second place nationally, driven by additional investments worth ₹19,059 crore.

The Chief Minister further noted that a total of 669 investment projects have been approved by the State-level single-window committees, projecting investments of ₹90,027 crore and the creation of approximately 1,73,741 jobs.

The three-day event, held from November 20-22, is organised by JSW Steel in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel and IIM chapters from Vijayanagar, Bangalore, Dolvi, Salem, and Kolkata. It brings together 1,700 delegates, including top national and international experts from the metals and materials industry.