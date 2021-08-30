Karnataka targets to complete NEP implementation in 10 years

The Karnataka government is planning to complete the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in 10 years, according to CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, and Science and Technology.

Inaugurating a programme on NEP 2020, organised by Mangalore University on Monday, he said that the Karnataka government is planning to implement NEP 2020 within 10 years as against the Centre’s target of 15 years. All efforts are being made in this regard.

Implementing NEP 2020

He said the government has begun the academic reforms with regard to the implementation of NEP in Karnataka. Around 10,000 teachers will be trained on NEP during the next one year.

The Karnataka government has launched a web portal for NEP 2020. It is also creating awareness about the policy through social media platforms and through helpline. The intention is to do away with communication gap with regard to the implementation of NEP 2020, he said.

Stating that NEP 2020 will be student-friendly and student-centric, he said there will be multiple entry and exit options for students.

Reforming Indian education

Stressing the need for reforms in education sector, he said NEP 2020 is a step in this regard. Only such reforms can help build a strong society. NEP has taken the best practices from across the world, and these factors will help in the empowerment of students.

Apart from academic reforms, other areas such as administrative reforms, structural reforms, legislative reforms related to education sector will be taken up in due course of time, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (a deemed university), said that education sector has not changed much in the last 75 years. The changes mentioned in NEP should have taken place much earlier, he said, adding, NEP 2020 will bring a sea of change in education sector.