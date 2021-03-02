National

Karnataka unveils ‘Engineering R&D Policy’, to retain its engineering edge

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on March 02, 2021

The government to reimburse 50% of internship stipend for interns per entity

To further strengthen its engineering research and development landscape, Karnataka has launched Engineering Research and Development (Engineering R&D) Policy 2021.

The policy is aimed to sustain and augment the State’s leadership in engineering R&D and also to attract R&D entities to invest in the State.

The policy identifies priority sectors such as aerospace & defence, auto, auto components and EV, biotechnology, pharma and medical devices, semiconductors, telecom, ESDM and software products.

The State is home to over 400 leading R&D centres/GCCs. The policy aims to retain this position, generation of intellectual properties (IPs), and to make this as skilled knowledge capital, Narayana pointed out.

Incentives

The policy envisages an engineering R&D Fund to support innovation, R&D infrastructure programme to create and strengthen the testing and prototyping, innovation labs programme to encourage open innovation, digital innovation for services challenges to encourage technology interventions that have a social impact. Applied research in academia to support industrial application.

The policy offers the following incentives: Rental reimbursement, recruitment assistance and investment subsidy for setting up or expanding in and beyond Bengaluru Urban District.

Future skills

In terms of human resources, it will develop engineering R&D future skills courses and promote the adaptation of these courses in State Government Engineering Universities/Affiliated Colleges.

To promote internships to bridge the gap between academic skills and the needs of the Engineering R&D industry, the State government will reimburse 50 per cent of the internship stipend for a period of 3 months, up to ₹10,000 per month per intern. The entity will offer internship to 33 percent women candidates and consider 30 percent of the total interns into full-time employment.

CM Research Fellowship programme will be designed to provide a monthly stipend and an annual research grant to students in PhD programmes related to Engineering R&D. The State government will provide a monthly stipend of ₹70,000 for the first-two years, ₹75,000 for the third year and ₹80,000 for the fourth year and annual research grant of ₹2 lakh for students enrolled in Karnataka. In each batch 25 per cent of women candidates shall be considered for this offering.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 02, 2021
Karnataka
research
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.