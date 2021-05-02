KCR congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated political leaders from various parties who won their State Legislative Assembly polls and would be forming governments in their respective states.

KCR congratulated West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for winning a hat-trick of elections to form the government for the third time in West Bengal. The CM congratulated DMK Chief MK Stalin for leading his party to power in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years.

The CM also congratulated the LDF in Kerala for its victory. He congratulated Kerala CPM leader and CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Assam BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal for his party’s victory.