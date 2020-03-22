National

KCR, ministers, kin clapped to express solidarity

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy have led thousands of people in the city to cheer the doctors and paramedical staff treating hundreds of COVID-19 patients across the country.

The Chief Minister's family members too joined him in the programme.

The Chief Minister and top officials clapped for the healthcare staff at the Pragati Bhavan as the clock struck 5 pm, the time fixed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation to join the thanks-giving gesture.

Corporate honchos, celebrities and thousands of others began to put pictures of their joining the national programme on social media handles.

Published on March 22, 2020
Telangana
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavirus: States to lockdown 75 districts, interstate travel restrictions imposed