KCR, ministers, kin clapped to express solidarity

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy have led thousands of people in the city to cheer the doctors and paramedical staff treating hundreds of COVID-19 patients across the country.

The Chief Minister's family members too joined him in the programme.

The Chief Minister and top officials clapped for the healthcare staff at the Pragati Bhavan as the clock struck 5 pm, the time fixed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation to join the thanks-giving gesture.

Corporate honchos, celebrities and thousands of others began to put pictures of their joining the national programme on social media handles.