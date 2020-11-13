Keen to contest Bengaluru civic polls, AAP pushes for Delhi power tariff model

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is preparing to contest the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (civic body) elections, plans to showcase its ‘Delhi Model of 200 Units Power free’ to Bengaluru consumers.

The party on Friday launched its ‘Shock Beda' app. The app with interactive features allows the consumers to compare the power bill with that of consumers who are currently paying in Delhi.

Prithvi Reddy, National Executive member AAP, releasing the mobile app said “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable hardship for people. Yeddyurappaled BJP Government has increased power prices by 6 per cent by making the State the most expensive in household power costs.”

“Governments’ in other states and countries have come to the rescue of its people by providing financial support to overcome lockdown and loss of incomes and business, but the Karnataka government has given a shock by increasing the power tariff,” he added.

Reddy said “In Delhi, AAP Government is providing 200 units free, lowest per unit cost electricity, 24 hours of uninterrupted power and have ensured not just no price increase but a price reduction over the past 5 years.”

Delhi Government does not produce its own power and its distribution is done by private companies. “However, in Karnataka some of the power generation as well as entire transmission and distribution is with the state government. Unlike private companies, state government enterprises do not need to be run on a profit motive, logically the price of power in Karnataka should be 10 to 15 per cent lesser than in Delhi,” explained Reddy.

AAP Karnataka holding all the three parties – BJP, Congress and JDS responsible for the current situation, demanded an immediate reversal of power tariff hike. The party is planning to go door-to-door demonstrating to consumers what they would pay if they consumed the same amount of power as residents in Delhi.

Reddy said AAP volunteers would begin a door-to-door campaign soon after Diwali and expose the misdeeds and corruption of the present BJP government and previous governments.

The party also sounded the poll bugle with a slogan “Shock Beda- Kadime Madi illadiddare Khali Madi”.