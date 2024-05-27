With six days left, before he has to surrender to Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a seven day extension of his interim bail in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal has sought extension on the grounds of serious health conditions, as he told the Apex Court, which granted him interim bail till June 1, that he has to undergo medical tests, such as a PET-CT scan, due to weight loss of 7 kg. He said his ketone levels have also gone up which needs medical investigation.

The SC granted him interim bail, to facilitate his participation in the Lok Sabha election campaign, but he was barred from carrying out any duty as the Delhi CM. He has to return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

According to Kejriwal, Max Hospital’s medical team, has already carried out his preliminary examination. The CM’s legal counsel pleaded before the Court to consider the extension of his interim bail, since the medical tests he is supposed to undergo, are crucial to his well-being.

Kejriwal’s interim bail had sparked off a political controversy, with BJP wondering how can he be let out given serious charges of corruption levelled against him in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In fact, Kejriwal has also been raking up the issues of his jail and subsequent bail to generate political sympathy. He had been appealing people of Delhi, who voted on Saturday, to vote for AAP in large numbers, so that he does not have to go back to jail again after June 1, which also happens to be the last polling phase. The results will be declared four days later on June 4.