Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed willingness to respond to the summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy irregularities case but through video conferencing and after March 12. He, however, skipped even the eight summon from the ED demanding his appearance before the investigators on Monday.

Replying to the summons, Kejriwal however repeated his charges that they are illegal but still he is ready to answer, the Delhi ruling AAP said. He has asked for a date after March 12, which is when a Special Court here will take up a complaint the ED has filed seeking directions to Kejriwal to appear before the investigators.

ED sources said they are examining Kejriwal’s response but may not allow him to appear virtually and issue another summon to him.

On the summons, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “While ED summons is absolutely illegal, the CM felt that BJP leaders and spokespersons are time and again accusing him of not answering the ED questions. We were always of the opinion that it is not about answering the questions, it’s about the ED’s intent of illegally arresting Arvind Kejriwal. So Arvind Kejriwal found a middle ground and decided to appear for questioning via video conferencing... But if there is some conspiracy and they want to arrest the CM at any cost, then the ED will force him to come.”

The AAP alleged that main intention of the ED is to arrest party national convener Kejriwal in the “middle of the Lok Sabha polls”. ED wants to question him on excise policy changes allegedly to benefit some liquor lobby and for using Rs 100 crore for funding Goa assembly elections.